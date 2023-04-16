LiveRamp (RAMP) & The Competition Critical Comparison

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million -$33.83 million -13.33 LiveRamp Competitors $1.12 billion -$49.91 million -7.85

Analyst Recommendations

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 522 3058 5054 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.24%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -106.93% -1,732.96% -10.35%

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

