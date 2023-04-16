Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.13. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.