Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY23 guidance at ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $26.60-$26.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $487.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.21 and a 200-day moving average of $467.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.