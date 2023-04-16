Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY23 guidance at ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $26.60-$26.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LMT opened at $487.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

