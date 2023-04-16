MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 17th.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

