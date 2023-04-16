Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $16.00. 13,388,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 36,038,871 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.52.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 3.9 %

About Marathon Digital

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

