Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.