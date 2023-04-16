Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.04.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
