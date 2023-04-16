Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 167.25 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

