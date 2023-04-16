Marpai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,905% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

Marpai Stock Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Marpai has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Get Marpai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Recommended Stories

