MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 245,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

