Mederic Payne Purchases 78,000 Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) Stock

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) insider Mederic Payne bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,860 ($35,739.94).

AIREA Stock Performance

AIEA stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. AIREA plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AIREA alerts:

AIREA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. AIREA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

See Also

