Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $28.82 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $460.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Articles

