Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Financial Analysis

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 28.55% 14.18% 1.21% Community Trust Bancorp 32.00% 13.01% 1.50%

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

55.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.64%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.15 $61.06 million $3.85 7.49 Community Trust Bancorp $255.66 million 2.56 $81.81 million $4.59 7.93

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

