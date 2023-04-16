Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 8th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,031 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $550,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 245,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

