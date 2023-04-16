Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 245,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

