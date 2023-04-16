Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

