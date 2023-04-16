Methanex Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank analyst anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of MEOH opened at $45.41 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

