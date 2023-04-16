Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank Price Performance
MCB stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $104.84.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
