Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

MCB stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $104.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,185.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

