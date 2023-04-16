Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $22,293,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 89,915 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,465,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

