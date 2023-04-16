MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 260,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.18 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.