Mizuho Begins Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Axonics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,034,678.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,543 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

