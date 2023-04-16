Mizuho Begins Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.
Axonics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,034,678.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,543 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.