Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

