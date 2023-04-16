Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,809 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MOH opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
