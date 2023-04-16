Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,809 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

