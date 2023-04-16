Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

MNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of -0.35.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $55,966,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

