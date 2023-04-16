Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNTK. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

MNTK stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of -0.35. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

