Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

