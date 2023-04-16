Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 15,656 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

