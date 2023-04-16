Morgan Stanley Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

Equitable stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

