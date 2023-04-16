MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

