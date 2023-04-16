M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.58.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

