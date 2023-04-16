MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

