Mueller Industries (MLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, April 17th.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 16.53%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.