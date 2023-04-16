NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

