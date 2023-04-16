NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.38 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

