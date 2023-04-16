National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NBHC stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3,016.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
