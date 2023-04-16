National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

