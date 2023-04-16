National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Down 18.7 %
Shares of NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.57.
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
