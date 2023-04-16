Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

