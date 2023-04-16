Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.