Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.82-$2.82 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.82 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $338.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.86. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Netflix

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.