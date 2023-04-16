New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

