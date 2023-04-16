New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $34.49 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.