New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

