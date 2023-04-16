New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $207.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

