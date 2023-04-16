New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.