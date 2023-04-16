New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.59 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

