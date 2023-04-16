New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

NYSE:APD opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

