New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 619.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,649.86 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,521.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,183.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,550. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

