New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.