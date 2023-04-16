New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $463.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $522.10. The company has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

