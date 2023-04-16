New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $829.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

