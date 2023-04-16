New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,037,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 96,289 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 106,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

